Two men were shot following a car crash in Elmhurst, Queens, Thursday.The two men were involved in a two-car crash at Woodside and Baxter avenues just before 4:30 a.m.An occupant of the other car got out of his vehicle and opened fire on them.One of the men was shot in the knee, the other was shot in the foot.They were both taken to Elmhurst Hospital, across the street from the scene.The gunman fled the scene and no arrests were made.