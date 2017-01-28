President Trump's executive order closing the nation's borders to refugees appears to be in immediate effect.Refugees in the air on the way to the United States when the order was signed are being stopped and detained at airports.Two Iraqi refugees are being held at Kennedy Airport. Their immigration attorneys filed a writ of habeas corpus this morning in the Eastern District of New York seeking to have their clients released. At the same time, they filed a motion for class certification, in an effort to represent all refugees and immigrants who they said were being unlawfully detained at ports of entry.One of the Iraqis detained at Kennedy Airport, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, had worked on behalf of the U.S. government in Iraq for 10 years. The other, Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, was coming to the United States to join his wife, who had worked for a U.S. contractor, and young son, the lawyers said. They said both men were detained at the airport Friday night after arriving on separate flights.Seven U.S.-bound migrants - six from Iraq and one from Yemen - have been prevented from boarding an EgyptAir flight to New York's JFK airport.