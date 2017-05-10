Two children who were reported missing after a supervised visit with their father have been found in the Boston area and are safe.Their father remains at large.At about 7:30 p.m. Monday, police received a report of the missing children during 30-year-old Moso Tene's visit at the Wilentz Justice Complex.Police say Tene, who is homeless and has a history of drug addiction, left the visit with the children, Sammy Tene, 5, and China Tene, 4, at around 4 p.m.A supervising worker from the State of New Jersey had left the room during the visit. When the worker returned, the father and children were gone, authorities say.When last seen, Mr. Tene was wearing a white T-shirt, white sneakers and dark jeans. Tene is clean-shaven and currently has bleach blonde hair.The New Jersey Department of Children and Families issued a statement:"State and federal confidentiality laws prohibit us from commenting on or confirming allegations or individual investigations, or even confirming whether or not we are involved with a child or family."Anyone with information is asked to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.