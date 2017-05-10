Two children who were reported missing after a supervised visit with their father in Newark have been found in the Boston area and are safe.Their father is in custody in Boston, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.At about 7:30 p.m. Monday, police received a report of the missing children during 30-year-old Moso Tene's visit at the Wilentz Justice Complex on Washington Street.Police say Tene, who is homeless and has a history of drug addiction, left the visit with the children, Sammy Tene, 5, and China Tene, 4, at around 4 p.m.A supervising worker from the State of New Jersey had left the room during the visit. When the worker returned, the father and children were gone, authorities say.The New Jersey Department of Children and Families issued a statement:"State and federal confidentiality laws prohibit us from commenting on or confirming allegations or individual investigations, or even confirming whether or not we are involved with a child or family."Anyone with information is asked to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).