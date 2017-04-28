2 killed, 5 others wounded in Newark shootings

Two person were killed dead and five others were hurt in three shootings in Newark Thursday night.The first was around 8:30 p.m. on South Orange Avenue near Longfellow Avenue. One person was killed and three others shot.The prosecutor's office identified the man killed as 25-year-old Derron Roane of Elizabeth. Others injured are a 29-year-old man, who is in critical condition. A 35-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl suffered non-life threatening injuries.Two hours later, two more people were shot and wounded on Sixth Avenue.Later in the evening at about 1:30 a.m., a seventh person was shot on North Ninth Street. Prosecutors said a woman who had been shot was found unresponsive on a porch. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The woman was identified as 37-year-old Virdia Beard of Newark.It's not known yet what led to the shootings.There is an active police investigation underway. No arrests have been made.Prosecutors are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call the tip line at 877-847-7432.