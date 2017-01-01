2 men killed in separate hit and run accidents in Brooklyn, Queens

Police are investigating two fatal hit and run accidents in New York City early Sunday.One accident happened on Rockaway Boulevard and South Conduit Avenue in Springfield Gardens, Queens just after 2:30 a.m.Police say the 52-year-old victim was trying to cross South Conduit Avenue when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators describe the vehicle as a late model red Ford.The victim's identity has not yet been released.The second incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. at the intersection of Conduit Boulevard and Crescent Street in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.Police say a 53-year-old male was attempting to cross Conduit Boulevard at Crescent Street when he was struck by a 2007 black Lexus sedan which was traveling northbound on Conduit Blvd.The out of control vehicle then struck a guardrail, crashing on the scene.The driver exited the car and fled on foot, police say.The victim was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital.