Two pedestrians were struck and killed on a highway in New Jersey Friday morning.The victims were struck in the southbound lanes of Route 23 in the area of Oak Ridge Road in Jefferson Township just after 5:30 a.m.Police say the initial investigation revealed Jeffery Carr, 48, from Hamburg, was traveling on Route 23 South operating a GMC pick-up truck when his vehicle struck two pedestrians who were crossing the roadway.Robert Coward, 48, from Newton, was also traveling on Route 23 South operating a GMC Pick-up truck and his vehicle also struck both pedestrians, police said.Both were pronounced dead at the scene.Route 23 was closed southbound through the area with only the shoulder open.Police are investigating at the crash scene.