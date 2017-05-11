Two planes clipped each other at LaGuardia Airport Thursday morning.At about 8:30 a.m., two planes' wings made contact at the intersection of Taxiway B and Taxiway M, according to the Port Authority.The Federal Aviation Administration said Westjet Air Flight 1200, a Boeing 737, made contact with a wing of Republic Airline Flight 5899, an Embraer E170.The two planes were moving at the time on Taxiway B at LaGuardia.Afterwards, both aircrafts taxied to the ramp area, according to the FAA.No injuries have been reported at this time.The FAA will investigate.