2 planes clip wings on LaGuardia Airport taxiway

LaGuardia Airport on May 11

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Two planes clipped each other at LaGuardia Airport Thursday morning.

At about 8:30 a.m., two planes' wings made contact at the intersection of Taxiway B and Taxiway M, according to the Port Authority.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Westjet Air Flight 1200, a Boeing 737, made contact with a wing of Republic Airline Flight 5899, an Embraer E170.

The two planes were moving at the time on Taxiway B at LaGuardia.

Afterwards, both aircrafts taxied to the ramp area, according to the FAA.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The FAA will investigate.
