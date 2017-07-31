2 struck by stray bullets in Bridgeport, including young girl

An investigation is underway in Connecticut after police say two people were hit by stray bullets, including a young girl.At about 11 p.m. Sunday, there were reports of gunfire in the area of Colorado Avenue and Maplewood Avenue in Bridgeport, according to police.A man was grazed in the head. His injuries are not life-threatening.The child sustained a gunshot wound to her left hand. She was inside of a residence on Colorado Avenue at the time of being struck.Both appear to have been unintended victims who were struck by stray gunfire, police said.Detectives responded and have begun an investigation.