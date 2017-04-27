AFGHANISTAN

2 U.S. troops killed during fight with ISIS in Afghanistan

AFGHANISTAN --
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.

Navy Capt. Jeff Davis says they were killed during an operation against the Afghanistan-based Islamic State group in Nangahar Province in the eastern part of the country. He says the U.S. is gathering further details.

The U.S. has been battling the Islamic State Khorasan group in Afghanistan for months. About two weeks ago, the U.S. dropped what's called the "mother of all bombs" on an IS complex in Nangahar Province, just days after a U.S. Army special forces soldier was killed in the region. The bomb is the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S., and killed several dozen militants.

The U.S. estimates that the group has about 800 fighters in Afghanistan.
Related Topics:
newsisissoldier killedsoldiersafghanistanu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AFGHANISTAN
Afghanistan: 36 Islamic State fighters killed by large blast
Video shows 'Mother of All Bombs' dropped on ISIS target
'M.O.A.B.' bomb video released
Pentagon: US dropped largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan
More afghanistan
NEWS
2 hurt after escalator malfunction inside WTC Oculus
Police kill suspect in fatal shooting of state trooper after hourslong standoff
2 US service members killed in Afghanistan amid ISIS fight
Final farewell: Funeral today for FDNY firefighter William Tolley
Homeless man arrested in fatal Internet cafe stabbing
More News
Top Stories
Final farewell: Funeral today for FDNY firefighter William Tolley
Standoff ends with suspected Delaware cop shooter dead
Police: Captive woman found crying in pit in neighbor's shed
2 hurt after escalator malfunction inside WTC Oculus
11-year-old boy saves family by stabbing home intruder
New span at Kosciuszko Bridge opens with light show Thursday night
Homeless man arrested in fatal Internet cafe stabbing
Show More
In tweetstorm, Trump takes aim at Dems on spending bill
United raising limit on payments to bumped flyers to $10,000
Man identified as suspect Yankee Stadium in subway station stabbing
Amtrak's plans to update NY Penn over summer may lead to delays
Day care owner charged after baby dies on first day
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos