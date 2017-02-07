A 2-year-old girl is safe and her father is in custody after an Amber Alert abduction on Staten Island Tuesday morning.The New York State Police had issued the Amber Alert at the request of the NYPD after Kim Woo was allegedly taken by her father around 8:30 a.m.Johnny Woo was last seen driving a black 2014 Kia Sorrento, and officers stopped the vehicle in question on the southbound Major Deegan Expressway, just before exit 7, in the Bronx.Officers with the NYPD's School Safety Division assisted in the apprehension after the car was spotted by other drivers. Those drivers flagged down the officers, who boxed him in on the highway.The girl's mother, an NYPD sergeant, reportedly called police after the estranged couple was arguing about their divorce at their Forest Hill Road home.Johnny Woo allegedly hit her in the stomach before grabbing the Kim out of a car seat and placing her in his vehicle.The mother was taken to Richmond University Medical Center for treatment.The vehicle had been last seen traveling eastbound into the Bronx, in the area of the Alexander Hamilton Bridge.