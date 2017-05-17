BOLO: Police say this man groped two young sisters in Sunset Park in Brooklyn. They're anxious to find him. Details this morning on @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/QAnAhMwSlz — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) May 17, 2017

Police are looking for a man they said groped two young sisters in Brooklyn.Around 7 p.m. May 12, a 6-year girl and her 8-year old sister were in front of an apartment building near Eighth Avenue and 50th Street.According to the New York City Police Department, the suspect walked up to them and touched the 6-year-old on her groin area and the 8-year on her buttocks.The suspect then fled.Police said the suspect is a Hispanic man, about 30-40 years old, with a light complexion and a medium build. He is 5 feet with black hair, and was last seen wearing a red waist length coat, blue jeans and black sneakers.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)