20-year-old man grazed in face during Brooklyn shooting; 4 suspects flee

Candace McCowan has the story

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for four suspects after a 20-year-old man was grazed in the face during a shooting in Brooklyn Friday evening.

The incident happened at Division Avenue and Berry Street in Williamsburg around 4 p.m.

The victim was injured on the right side of his face and was rushed to Woodhull Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities say the suspects were four men wearing red bandanas over their faces who fired several shots before fleeing in a blue sedan.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.
