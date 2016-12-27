NEW YEAR'S EVE

2017 Times Square ball to be delivered for New Year's Eve celebration

The Waterford crystal ball from last year's celebration is shown atop One Times Square Dec. 27, 2015 (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Times Square will take a step closer to ringing in 2017 on Tuesday, with the arrival of this year's New Year's Eve ball.

The ball is covered in more than 2,600 Waterford crystals.

This year's ball features a new crystal design called the Gift of Kindness, with 288 crystals cut into rosettes to symbolize unity, according to the Times Square Alliance.

The ball is a geodesic sphere, 12 feet in diameter, and weighs 11,875 pounds.

There has been a ball drop in Times Square on New Year's Eve since 1907.

The first ball was made of iron and wood, weighed 700 pounds, and was covered with 100 light bulbs.

Last week, the NYPD, FBI and Homeland Security released a joint security bulletin ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.
Related Topics:
newstimes squarenew year's eveTimes SquareNew York City
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEW YEAR'S EVE
New security bulletin issued ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square
Ring in the new year by viewing comet 45P
Best cities to ring in 2016 for your wallet
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2016
More new year's eve
NEWS
Newark officials say violent crime in the city dropped in 2016
Inmates Escape by Removing Toilet From Jail Wall, 1 Still At-Large
Rapper Troy Ave shot while going to see family in Brooklyn on Christmas Day
Rapper Troy Ave released from hospital after shot on Christmas Day
More News
Top Stories
Cross Bronx Expressway crash leaves 3 dead, 5 injured
Gunshot-like noise during fight leads to chaos at Jersey Gardens mall
Mom walks 30 miles through snow to get help for family
1 dead as fire burns through home in Irvington
Video captures brazen break-in as thieves pull off UES fur heist
New Jersey woman, great-granddaughter go missing
Rapper Troy Ave released from hospital after shot on Christmas Day
Show More
Car slams into gas pump in Jackson Heights, sparking fire
Candlelight gathering in Sag Harbor after fire destroys businesses
Ex-teacher, son fathered by student found dead in apartment
Donations from Christmas weekend stolen from NJ church
LI mother charged with DWI after crashing with 8-year-old son in car
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: High-rise fire on West Side
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
PHOTOS: Alan Thicke through the years
Eyewitness News viewers' pets get festive for the holidays!
More Photos