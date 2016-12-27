TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --Times Square will take a step closer to ringing in 2017 on Tuesday, with the arrival of this year's New Year's Eve ball.
The ball is covered in more than 2,600 Waterford crystals.
This year's ball features a new crystal design called the Gift of Kindness, with 288 crystals cut into rosettes to symbolize unity, according to the Times Square Alliance.
The ball is a geodesic sphere, 12 feet in diameter, and weighs 11,875 pounds.
There has been a ball drop in Times Square on New Year's Eve since 1907.
The first ball was made of iron and wood, weighed 700 pounds, and was covered with 100 light bulbs.
Last week, the NYPD, FBI and Homeland Security released a joint security bulletin ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.