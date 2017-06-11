NEW YORK (WABC) --New York City's 60th Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade: The largest cultural celebration in America, and you can watch it on demand right here on abc7NY.
The parade was held on June 11th, 2017, recognizing 100 years of U.S. citizenship for Puerto Ricans. It proceeded along 5th Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street, honoring the 3.5 million inhabitants of Puerto Rico and the over five million residing in the United States.
Eyewitness News' Joe Torres and David Novarro hosted our coverage.
You can learn more about the parade by visiting nprdpinc.org.
