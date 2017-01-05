A man is being interviewed by detectives after a 27-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday.Around 1:45 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about an unconscious woman at the Wald Houses.They discovered the woman unconscious lying on a bed, covered with a blanket.She was pronounced dead at the scene.Detectives are waiting for the medical examiner to determine her cause of death.The identity of the woman has not been released pending family notification.No charges have been filed.