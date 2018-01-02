NEW YEAR'S EVE

Dozens of revelers treated for cold during NYE celebration in Times Square

To escape from the cold, people take shelter in an ambulance in Times Square during a New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Go Nakamura)

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, New York (WABC) --
Paramedics helped dozens of revelers who needed medical attention due to the frigid temperatures in Times Square during New York City's annual New Year's Eve celebration.

FDNY officials said EMS staff responded to 40 calls of people experiencing medical issues due to exposure to the cold. Of those, 29 were taken to the hospital and the other 11 were checked out but refused medical attention.

An FDNY spokesman said this number was an increase from past years, but units dedicated to the NYE event handled without issue.

The National Weather Service reported a temperature of 9 degrees at midnight in Central Park, making it the second coldest temperature for NYE at midnight since 1907.

The next morning's low temperatures broke records at nearly every NYC area reporting station:

With about an estimated 2 million people in attendance, the celebration was less crowded than previous years. Some of the metal pens, usually packed with people, were only partially full.

PHOTOS: New Year's Eve celebrated in Times Square


Bundled up in hats, gloves, face masks and numerous layers of clothing, partygoers danced and hugged and kissed as the ball dropped.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathernew year's evecoldweather recordTimes SquareManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2018
19-year-old woman accused of killing her New Year's date
Nassau County police help deliver New Year's Eve baby
Alleged drunk driver hits DWI patrol officer
More new year's eve
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Storms drench Tri-State
More than 500 buildings still without power in Puerto Rico
What does 'dog days of summer' really mean?
Tornadoes sweep through Iowa, causing damage and injuries
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
More Weather
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Teen girl, boyfriend charged with plotting to kill family
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Show More
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
More News