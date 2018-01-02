New York state trooper dies from 9/11-related illness

(New York State Police)

ALBANY COUNTY, New York
A New York state trooper died Tuesday from a disease linked to his work on Ground Zero following the September 11th terrorist attacks, according to New York State Police.

Trooper Michael J. Anson was 56 years old.

Following the 9/11 attacks, Trooper Anson was assigned to New York City to aid in the search and recovery efforts.

Entering the State Police in 1986, Trooper Anson served his entire 31-year career in Albany County's Troop G. He was most recently stationed at SP New Scotland, but also served as a School Resource Officer and Academy Training Officer earlier in his career.

Trooper Anson is from Albany County and is survived by his wife, their three children, and his brothers.
