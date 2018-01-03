7 ON YOUR SIDE

Easy ways to fight bank fraud

(WABC)

By and Steve J. Livingstone
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The names, numbers, and signatures were all changed with different handwriting, illegible amounts. Yet with all these questionable issues these checks were still somehow cashed, leaving a long time customer in the hole for more than a thousand dollars.

Susan Strauss feels victimized twice; first by a thief who she believes fished her checks out of the mailbox, and second, by Citibank which denied her fraud claim, twice.

Susan showed us the three checks she says were forged, but cashed nonetheless. On one check the woman's name is sloppily written over the intended recipient and the amount is changed from $127 to $527. There's a little more effort put into the other two. The fraudster used Wite-out, changing the name and upping the dollar figures.

"I don't know how they cashed it," remarked Susan. "I don't understand that."

She wrote the checks for two trade shows and a utility bill in mid-October, but didn't notice the fraud until December 9th. That's a problem, since banks allow 60 days from the date of the fraud to report it. Since she was outside that window her claim was denied.

So Susan sent an SOS to us. We asked the nation's fourth largest bank to take a third look at Susan's checks. And, just days later, in Susan's words, justice was done. She got all the money restored to her account.

The big takeaway - all banks and credit card companies give you 60 days to report fraud after it appears on your statement.

So scrutinize those statements - either online - or paper - for incorrect or fraudulent charges.

And get a police report - this will go a long way to prove someone else committed the crime.

Citibank corporate statement:

"We're pleased to have resolved this matter for the customer. We encourage customers to contact us as soon as possible if they suspect fraud related to their account."

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Send us your questions, issues, and story ideas to Nina by filling out the form above, by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697.

If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financebankfraud7 On Your Side
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
How to get prime deals on Amazon Prime Day
Stray electric current causing costly pipe leaks in Queens
Owner says she was never paid for video of boogie-boarding dog
7 On Your Side: What are the hottest deals in July?
7 On Your Side: A primer to save on Amazon Prime Day
More 7 On Your Side
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $493M; no winner
Best friends split winning $5 million scratch off ticket
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Whole Foods to offer $10 Amazon credits for Prime Day
Macy's data breach targeted online shoppers
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Teen girl, boyfriend charged with plotting to kill family
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Show More
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
More News