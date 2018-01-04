WINTER STORM

Police, good Samaritans offer helping hands in snowstorm

NYPD officers with the 73rd Precinct assist disabled motorists (Twitter)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The snowstorm walloping the northeast is leaving drivers stranded and creating dangerous situations for anyone who ventures outside.

But it is also bringing out the best in many people.

Good Samaritans and police in particular are coming to the aid of motorists and others in need.

Officers with the NYPD 17th Precinct gave a homeless man new socks and shoes, as well as a new hat and scarf.


Nassau County Police Recruit Amanda Rebehn and Field Training Officer Craig Lamountain helped a stranded motorist on Jericho Turnpike in Mineola.


The 110th Precinct also got in on the action.

Officials urge people to stay inside unless absolutely necessary. Stay safe!

