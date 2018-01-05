NANUET, Rockland County (WABC) --A wall collapsed at a senior complex in Rockland County Thursday.
It happened at the Middlewood Senior Citizens Complex on North Middletown Road in Nanuet.
The wall, part of a breezeway that is a roofed outdoor passage, is believed to have collapsed because of snow and ice buildup on the roof.
No one was injured, but three apartments were evacuated as a precaution.
Inspectors are working to determine if the building is stable. The supervisor believes they will be able to clear two of the apartments shortly, but the third has a large crack in the wall and is pending further study.
The Middlewood Senior Citizens Complex was built in the 1970s.
