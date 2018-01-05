Wall collapses under weight of snow, ice at Nanuet senior citizen complex

NANUET, Rockland County (WABC) --
A wall collapsed at a senior complex in Rockland County Thursday.

It happened at the Middlewood Senior Citizens Complex on North Middletown Road in Nanuet.

The wall, part of a breezeway that is a roofed outdoor passage, is believed to have collapsed because of snow and ice buildup on the roof.

No one was injured, but three apartments were evacuated as a precaution.

Inspectors are working to determine if the building is stable. The supervisor believes they will be able to clear two of the apartments shortly, but the third has a large crack in the wall and is pending further study.

The Middlewood Senior Citizens Complex was built in the 1970s.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
