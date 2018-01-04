WINTER STORM

Gas station awning collapses in New Jersey

(Martin Warchol )

GARFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
The roof over a New Jersey gas station's pumps collapsed due to the elements Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the Delta Gas Station at on River Drive in Garfield.

Authorities say the snow built up on the top of the roof, and the wind eventually knocked the awning over.

No injuries were reported, and no cars or pumps were damaged.

Police say the roof was swaying before it tilted over and came down.

Responders are trying to figure out a way to safely remove the awning.

