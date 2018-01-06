New information has emerged about the days leading up to the Las Vegas massacre back in October.MGM Resorts, which owns Mandalay Bay Hotel, says hotel employees had more than 10 interactions with gunman Stephen Paddock before the shooting.The company says room service and house keepers did go into his suite, and that at no point, did the hotel feel the need to conduct a wellness check on Paddock.A spokesperson says MGM Resorts does not plan on changing its "do not disturb" policy."Importantly, as it relates to the terrible tragedy on October 1, there were numerous interactions with Stephen Paddock every day at the resort, including a room service delivery and a call with housekeeping on October 1, all of which were normal in nature," MGM Resorts International said in a statement to ABC News. "As a result of these interactions, there was no need to conduct a welfare check. Further, Mandalay Bay staff, room service and housekeeping had contact with Paddock or entered his suite more than 10 times over the course of his stay, including the three days leading up to October 1."Paddock unleashed more than a thousand bullets through the windows of a 32nd floor suite at the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel into a crowd below attending an outdoor country music festival. After killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more, Paddock took his own life with a shot through his mouth, police say.