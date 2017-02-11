NEWS

Woman dies after fall from Oculus escalator in Lower Manhattan

EMBED </>More News Videos

AJ Ross has more from Lower Manhattan.

Candace McCowan
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
It was a tragic accident that witnesses will never forget at the World Trade Center Oculus.

Police say around 5:30 a.m. Port Authority Police responded when sources say 29-year-old Jenny Santos fell from a top-tier escalator near the PATH train entrance while trying to grab her twin sister's hat. She fell more than 30 feet to the main concourse below.

Santos was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.



Eyewitness News has learned that Santos was a graduate of Kearny High School. She was also a member of the Bergen County Rowing Academy. She joined last year, and has been an assistant coach ever since. The head coach says that Santos will be 'dearly missed.'
Santos was a coach, teacher and friend. Eyewitness News learned that she was a graduate of Kearny High School, and was a member of the Bergen County Rowing Academy.

"Just yesterday she was with us - Jenny was coaching our winter team, training team in strength training, and you say goodbye like you normally do, expecting to see her again," said Coach Clemens Reinke.

The news of Santos' death sent shock-waves through the community where she lived. Coach Reinke says Santos was 'always smiling.'

"I understand that somehow the hat flew away, that she would jump after that, that is kind of her fun-loving way of wanting to be helpful. I can't believe this went so wrong," he added.

Coach Reinke tells Eyewitness News that Santos was extremely close to her sisters, and that his heart is broken for her family and twin sister who witnessed her final moments.

"I can't even fathom what you go through right now," he said.

At Oculus on Saturday, the escalator remained closed for hours as Port Authority Police investigated, but service was not interrupted.

Coach Reinke says they plan to name a boat after Santos to honor her.
Related Topics:
newswtc oculusfallFinancial DistrictNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Says US '100 Percent' Behind Japan After North Korea Missile Test
Man held at East Harlem Duane Reade escapes from police
Funeral held in Scarsdale for Columbia University grad found dead in Panama
GOP Reps Face Town Hall Protests Over Obamacare Repeal Efforts
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow, sleet expected in some areas Sunday
Man held at East Harlem Duane Reade escapes from police
Funeral held in Scarsdale for Columbia University grad found dead in Panama
'Amityville Horror' house sells for less than asking price
Henrik Lundqvist reaches 400 victories; Rangers' win streak hits 5
Sargento recalls cheese due to possible contamination
Trump Says US '100 Percent' Behind Japan After North Korea Missile Test
Show More
Hundreds rally in Washington Square park to denounce immigration raids
Officer and K-9 go viral for portrait outtakes
Former Syracuse, Celtics 7-footer Fab Melo, 26, dies in Brazil
Man found shot to death after Brooklyn party
LI parents arrested, suspected of whipping child with extension cord
More News
Top Video
Police: Freezing burglar hiding in snow pile saved by officer
Surgery can't stop 81-year-old man from plowing neighbors' driveways
NYC area digging out after winter storm dumps snow on region
Westchester executive reassures Muslims despite Trump suppport
More Video