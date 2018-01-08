SOCIETY

Delaware officer asks for letters for 9-year-old boy battling cancer

A law enforcement officer in Delaware is asking for the public's help in making a very special little boy smile.

A law enforcement officer in Delaware is asking for the public's help in making a very special little boy smile.

Corporal Bill Wentz took to Facebook on Thursday to post a picture of him and his 9-year-old friend, Danny.

According to the post, Danny has begun his second battle with cancer after being in remission for several years.

Now, Wentz is asking for people to send Danny letters in order to lift his spirits during his fight with the horrible disease.

Wentz says the letters can be from anyone, and that he will personally deliver them to Danny.

For those who are unsure what to write about, Danny loves sports, particularly the University of Delaware Football, the Eagles and Carson Wentz.

Those who would like to send letters are asked to send them to:

Cpl. Wentz
University of Delaware Police
413 Academy Street
Newark, DE 19716
Related Topics:
societypolicepolice officercancercarson wentz
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Niece receives uncle's lost Purple Heart medal during special reunion
New Jersey bans smoking on beaches and in parks
Viral video: Little boy performs spectacular belly flop
Man finds wedding ring washed ashore in California
More Society
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News