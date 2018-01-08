PETS & ANIMALS

NYPD officers rescue Chihuahua from car in Manhattan as temperatures dropped near single digits

(@NYPD1Pct)

Eyewitness News
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) --
A dog owner is under arrest after he was accused of leaving his Chihuahua locked inside a car in Manhattan during last weekend's bitterly cold temperatures.

Officers with the Emergency Services Unit responded to the vehicle in SoHo just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday and were able to rescue the dog, Mary, from the vehicle of her owner, 23-year-old Haoyang Chen, as temperatures dipped to near zero.

The NYPD officers then brought Mary to the 1st Precinct where she was able to warm up before being placed in the care of Animal Control.

Police arrested Chen when he came to the precinct looking for his dog.

He's been charged with illegal confinement of an animal in a vehicle and was released on his own recognizance until his next court date later this month.

