TRAFFIC

Amnesty for cashless tolls on the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The New York State Thruway Authority announced a three-week amnesty program for Tolls By Mail cashless tolling customers using the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

The program, set to launch in February, will allow cashless tolling customers with open violations to receive amnesty, the authority said.

Eligible motorists will receive a letter from the Thruway Authority and must pay all outstanding toll balances by February 21. The amnesty will then be applied to violation fees for passenger vehicles of Tolls By Mail customers with open violations that were issued between April 24, 2016 through January 31, 2018.

The authority also announced an educational outreach plan related to the cashless tolling at the bridge, aimed at educating more motorists about how to pay toll bills on-time and avoid fees, violations and possible registration suspension.

The steps include:

--Installing more specific roadway signage that clearly outlines payment options to avoid late fees and penalties.

--Improving the wording on tolls bills and envelopes to emphasize ways to avoid fines and penalties.

-Updating the Thruway App and websites - thruway.ny.gov, e-zpassny.com, and tollsbymailny.com - to direct users to update their address with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

-Working with other agencies to increase E-ZPass educational outreach to showcase E-ZPass as the most convenient and cost-effective way to travel on New York's roadways, bridges and tunnels.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictoll boothmario cuomoNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
FIRST ON 7: LIRR derailment to cause cancellations for Monday commute
Police chase ends with stolen church van slamming into bus
Read this before taking the subway this weekend
Project expected to worsen traffic on Lincoln Tunnel approach
More Traffic
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News