TRAFFIC

Alternate side parking regulations suspended through Monday in NYC

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
With all the garbage that has piled up since last week's snowstorm, New York City is suspending alternate side parking regulations through Monday.

The regulations will be suspended Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday to facilitate trash and recycling collection. They are already suspended for Monday for the observance of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday.

Payment at parking meters will remain in effect throughout the city.

The Department of Sanitation has been busy with both trash and snow removal since the storm, leaving large piles of garbage in some areas.

