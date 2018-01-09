Man on Long Island dies while trying to free trapped SUV from snowdrift

EAST HAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) --
A 73-year-old man was found dead Monday after his SUV got stuck in a snowdrift earlier in the day.

Police say they found Vincent D'Angelo outside his Ford Explorer at approximately 4:20 p.m. on the access road at Sammy's Beach in East Hampton.

The man was driving to that beach for a duck hunt when deep snow in the area caused his vehicle to become stuck.

D'Angelo collapsed while he was trying to free the SUV from the snow.

East Hampton Town Police are investigating the incident.

