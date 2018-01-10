HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Woman found dead at bottom of staircase in Brooklyn was strangled, medical examiner says

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The Brooklyn woman whose body was found at the bottom of a staircase with bruise marks on her neck was strangled, officials announced Wednesday.

The medical examiner's office said 22-year-old Tonie Wells died of "homicidal asphyxia including compression of the neck."

She was found unconscious and unresponsive at the bottom of the basement stairs of her home on Sterling Place in Crown Heights on December 27.

Detectives believe Wells was either pushed or fell down the flight of stairs. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Wells' young child was also found in the house.

Police said they have a suspect in custody in connection with the case and were waiting for the autopsy results before charging him. There's no word yet if charges will now be filed.

NYPD's response to the initial call to the home is still under investigation, and also led to the suspension of two officers who were called to the house earlier in the day for a welfare check and said they didn't find anything out of the ordinary.

"The entire incident, including any potential communication and response issues, are being reviewed by the department," a police spokesman said.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidehomicide investigationdomestic violenceCrown HeightsNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
16-year-old fatally stabbed during brawl at LI house party
81-year-old woman found cut in pieces inside her home
Staten Island mother arrested year after daughter's death
Recovered gun could help solve Bronx teen's 2012 murder
4-year-old beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
More homicide investigation
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News