Score Pizza And More At NoHo's New 'Sorbillo Pizzeria'

A new Italian spot, offering pizza and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 334 Bowery (between Bond St. & Great Jones St.) in NoHo, the newcomer is called Sorbillo Pizzeria.

This is the first U.S. outpost for Gino and Toto Sorbillo, who come from a family of Napolitano pizza makers in Italy. The first restaurant--founded in Naples in 1935--is still in operation today. The owners also opened a second location in Milan in 2014.

On the pizza menu, expect to see pies like the "Margherita con Bufala" with buffalo mozzarella cheese, San Marzano tomatoes, organic extra virgin olive oil, and basil; the "Scarole," a calzone pizza with escarole, olives, and smoked fresh mozzarella; and the "Portofino" with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and black pepper.

Sorbillo also offers antipasti and house-made pastas, like grilled smoked mozzarella and prosciutto, pasta with peas and bacon, and the "Palermitana" with spaghetti, anchovies, olives, yellow tomatoes and bread crumbs.

Rounding things out are libations like bottled Italian and domestic beers, red and white wine by the glass or the bottle, and desserts like profiteroles and crema di tiramisu. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Sorbillo Pizzeria has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 43 reviews on Yelp.

Olivia R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 29th, said: "I've been waiting all year for this place to open, and it did not disappoint! I almost don't want to write this review out of fear people will catch on and blow it up, but I gotta give 'em credit!"

And Carlo K. said: "Food was fantastic. Got the pizza margherita with mozzarella di bufala and the gnocchi alla sorrentina. Pizza tasted fantastic and was well made."

Head on over to check it out: Sorbillo Pizzeria is open Friday and Saturday from noon-midnight, and Sunday-Thursday from noon-11pm.
