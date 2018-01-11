Arrest in hit-and-run that killed elderly woman leaving church in Flushing

By
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Police arrested a woman in the hit-and-run death of a 77-year-old woman who was on her way home from church.

Geum Min, 58, was arrested in the hit-and-run death of Jum Sim Yim. Yim was struck on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing between 32nd and 33rd avenues just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

She was found lying on the side of the road. She lived just a block away from where she was hit.

Yim was taken to Flushing Hospital and pronounced dead.

Min is now facing charges that include leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield to a pedestrian, and failure to exercise due care.

"What evil person would just hit-and-run? You know?" said the victim's daughter, Mimi Yim.

The victim's children say Yim had just left church after praying on Parsons Boulevard, like she did every morning, when someone struck her, killed her and just drove away.

"Imagine your mother, your grandmother, any special person laying on that floor..what would you do?" said Mimi, the victim's daughter.

Her daughter Mimi tearfully remembered their last conversation, moments before her mom set out for church.

"Early this morning, when I told her to dress warm, before she left," she said.

"I think it's horrible, I feel so sorry about her," a resident said.
"Oh my goodness, I'm so sorry to hear that, so very sorry," another said. "It's a very busy area here."

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runpedestrian killedelderly womanFlushingQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hit-and-run kills elderly woman leaving church
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News