6 Receptionist Job Opportunities To Check Out In New York City

Receptionist / Admin Assistant, Building Brothers
Building Brothers is committed to guiding its customers through the complexities of municipal requirements involved in building construction, development and maintenance.
The company is looking to hire a Receptionist / Admin Assistant for its Woodside office. Primary responsibilities include answering phones, processing mail, data entry, customer service, file maintenance and ordering supplies.
Check out the complete job listinghere.
Receptionist, NRT Realogy
NRT LLC is the nation's largest owner and operator of residential real estate brokerages, operating in more than 50 of the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the United States.
It's seeking a Receptionist to provide general receptionist duties for onsite leasing projects in Brooklyn and Long Island City. Responsibilities include: handling a multiple phone line system, directing incoming calls to the appropriate parties, managing team calendar and scheduling appointments, and more.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Medical Receptionist, Center for Human Reproduction
The Upper East Side Busy Infertility center is seeking an experienced Medical Receptionist and Administrative Assistant to answer phones and handle billing.
The employee must have knowledge of medical insurances and referrals and physician license credentialing, and experience in a busy medical office is a plus.
This is a full-time position with both salary and benefits. For more details and to apply,see the job listing here.
Receptionist / Studio Assistant, INC Architecture & Design
INC Architecture & Design is a multi-disciplinary architecture and design studio with experience in a wide range of project types. The company is located in the Flatiron District of New York City.
It's seeking a full-time administrative person with a desire to support a growing architecture and interior design studio. The Administrative Assistant / Receptionist must be organized and self-functioning to be responsible for supporting a variety of studio administrative activities.
This salaried position benefits begin after a three month introductory period. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Financial Receptionist, Manpower Group
Manpower is looking to hire a temporary to permanent Receptionist / Administrative Assistant to work in the New York City area for an investment management bank.
The Receptionist's role will be to facilitate the reception and conference suites to ensure that all visitors receive a professional and pleasant experience whilst visiting New York office.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Medical Receptionist, PracticePerfect
PracticePerfect is seeking a Medical Receptionist with experience working in a dermatology and/or plastic surgery office to perform a variety of daily administrative and clerical tasks.
The Receptionist will be the first point of contact for the facility, and the individual will support day-to-day operations by performing administrative tasks and ensuring high quality customer service for patients, among other things.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.