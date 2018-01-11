REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In the Upper West Side, Explored

Finding a good option for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're looking for a new living arrangement on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Upper West Side look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Upper West Side via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

248 West 64th St., #3f




Listed at $1,625 / month, this studio apartment, located at 248 West 64th St.(at West End Avenue), is 32.2 percent less than the $2,395 / month median rent for a studio in the Upper West Side. The building features a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, central heating and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

235 West 100th St.



Here's a studio apartment at 235 West 100th St. that's going for $1,625 / month. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings and hardwood flooring. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)

491 Columbus Ave., #2D




Listed at $1,750 / month, this studio apartment is located at 491 Columbus Ave. (at W 84th Street). In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. (Here's the listing.)
