What Will $2,900 Rent You In Murray Hill, Right Now?

Take a look at the below listings.
236 East 36th St., #9a
Listed at $2,900 / month, this studio apartment is located at 236 East 36th St. (at 3rd Avenue). In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, plenty of closet space and great natural lighting. The building features on-site laundry, a doorman and an elevator. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
302 East 38th St., #C
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 302 East 38th St. It's also listed for $2,900 / month. The building has a private terrace, as well as some additional storage space. In the furnished, south-facing unit, there are a balcony, high ceilings, air conditioning and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
7 Park Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7 Park Ave. that's going for $2,900 / month. The building boasts on-site laundry, a roof deck, a doorman and an elevator. The unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, good closet space and great natural lighting. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the full listing here.)
155 E 34th St., #7E
Located at 155 E 34th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,875/ month. In the seventh-floor unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, plenty of storage space and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, storage space and on-site management. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)