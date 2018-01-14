2018 Highlights:

Best of the rest:

Every year brings a ton of great concert tours and performers to the New York and New Jersey area, and the music lineup for 2018 is shaping up to be another good one.Whether you're looking to catch the top artists of today or looking for something new, we've got you covered with a comprehensive guide to the most anticipated live shows of the year.March 21, Madison Square Garden and March 25, Prudential CenterGenre: Pop, R&BJustin Timberlake's return to this year's Super Bowl was big news when it was first announced in 2017, and now the pop star has followed that up with a concert tour set to kick off following the release of his next studio album, Man of the Woods, on February 2. The singer will make an appearance at the Garden on March 21 and at Prudential Center on March 25.June 1-3, Randall's Island, NYGenre: VariousWhat's a new year without an impressive new lineup for the popular Governors Ball Music Festival? This year's event features artists like Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott and Yeah Yeah Yeahs in addition to many other solid performers. The festival will take place during the first week of June and will be held on Randall's Island. Tickets are on-sale now!May 12, Brooklyn Steel, BrooklynGenre: R&B, SoulJorja Smith is just 20 years old, but the UK singer broke out in a big way in 2017 after landing a feature on Drake's album "More Life," while also dropping a hit song of her own, "On My Mind." Smith's debut album is set to drop in 2018 and her North American tour will make a stop in Brooklyn in mid-May, giving you a great chance to see what all the buzz is about.February 23, 24, Madison Square GardenGenre: Rap, Hip-hopWhat happens when a Big Fish meets a Flower Boy? They team up for a massive concert tour. Last year was huge for both Tyler, the Creator and Vince Staples. Tyler released his Grammy nominated "Flower Boy" album, while Staples dropped the futuristic, genre defying "Big Fish Theory." Now they're hitting the road and you can catch them twice at the Garden in February.October 3, Madison Square GardenGenre: OrchestraGame of Thrones fans may have to wait till 2019 for the final season of the iconic HBO series, but composer Ramin Djawadi is offering a live orchestral experience that should be a treat for those who enjoy the series' original score. The concert will feature fantastic musicians and soloists that will bring to life the epic Game of Thrones universe. The orchestra won't be here till October, but that's still much closer than the advancing army of white walkers.January 19, Prudential CenterGenre: PopJanuary 22, Brooklyn Steel, BrooklynGenre: Alternative R&BFebruary 4, Rough Trade NYC, NYGenre: Hip-HopFebruary 15-17, Madison Square GardenGenre: LatinFebruary 21, March 28, April 13, May 23 and June 23, Madison Square GardenGenre: RockMarch 2, Irving Plaza, NYGenre: R&B, SoulMarch 16, Barclays Center and March 21, Prudential CenterGenre: Pop, Hip-HopMarch 23, Terminal 5, NY and March 24, Brooklyn Steel, BrooklynApril 4, Barclays CenterGenre: Pop: May 9,10, Madison Square GardenMay 11, Barclays CenterGenre: ElectronicMay 31, Warsaw, BrooklynGenre: Indie RockJune 15, Brooklyn Steel, BrooklynGenre: RockJune 25, 26, Madison Square Garden and June 29, Prudential CenterJune 27, 29, Madison Square GardenGenre: Soul, PopJuly 16, Madison Square GardenGenre: RockJuly 28, 29, Citi FieldGenre: CountryOctober 14, 15, Madison Square GardenGenre: Pop rockSeptember 22, MetLife CenterGenre: Folk pop