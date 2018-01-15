What Does $3,300 Rent Get You In The Upper East Side, Today?

Take a look at the below listings.
240 E 82nd St., #17j
Listed at $3,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 240 E 82nd St. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and great closet space. The building offers on-site laundry and an elevator. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
219 E 69th St., #10l
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment over at 219 E 69th St. It's also listed for $3,300 / month. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, great natural lighting and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
525 East 72nd Street
Here's an 818-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 525 East 72nd St., that's going for $3,300 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)