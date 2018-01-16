REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Greenwich Village, New York City

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Greenwich Village look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Greenwich Village via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

106 West Houston St.




Here's a studio apartment at 106 West Houston St. that's going for $1,975 / month. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring, ample closet space and good natural lighting. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)

5 Minetta St.



Listed at $2,130 / month, this studio apartment is located at 5 Minetta Street. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Here's the listing.)

118 Macdougal St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 118 Macdougal St., is listed for $2,175 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, exposed brick and granite counter tops. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the listing here.)

85 Macdougal St., #2




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 85 Macdougal St., which, with 525 square feet, is going for $2,195 / month. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring and ample closet space. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. (Check out the listing here.)

64 West 8th St.




Finally, there's this studio apartment at 64 West 8th St. It's being listed for $2,200 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, high ceilings and great natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News