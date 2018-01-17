7 Marketing Jobs In New York City

If you're looking for a new marketing job in 2018, there are interesting opportunities available in New York City. Here's a rundown of open listings, with information sourced via job site ZipRecruiter.
Marketing & Communications Coordinator, Randa Accessories
Randa Accessories is the world's largest men's accessories company. It collaborates with 75 leading brands to design, manufacture, distribute, and market men's belts, wallets, neckwear and more.
The company is seeking a Marketing & Communications Coordinator to assist in trade show presentations, write copy and develop marketing collateral, among other things.
Randa Accessories is looking to hire someone with a college degree with experience as a journalist or copywriter. To learn more about this position, check out the complete job listinghere.
Marketing Assistant, Allure Marketing Group
Allure Marketing Group, Inc. is a marketing and fundraising firm that provides essential resources for fortune 100 and 500 companies.
The company is seeking an entry-level Marketing Assistant. The successful candidate will be an integral part of the marketing department and will assist the Marketing Coordinator in developing and executing a successful well rounded marketing program and public relations strategy, which will include event coordination, planning and campaign development.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Marketing Assistant, AMA Inc.
AMA Inc. is a marketing firm looking to expand both its team and its client base.
It's looking for an entry-level Marketing Assistant to join its team. The individual will oversee marketing policies and programs, as well as identify areas of improvement to increase brand awareness.
Strong project management skills and previous experience, among other qualifications, are desired. For more details and to apply,see the job listing here.
Digital Marketing & Social Media Manager, JBCStyle
JBCStyle is a start-up multi-brand luxury apparel rental company. It's looking for a Digital Marketing & Social Media Manager to bring its current digital marketing initiatives in house.
The individual must have an entrepreneurial mindset and understand the luxury fashion scene. The manager will drive conception and execution of digital marketing strategies across e-commerce, including, but not limited to, SEO/SEM, acquisition, retention, CRM, email and social media.
Applicants should have between three and seven years of luxury and/or contemporary fashion digital marketing success. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Sales & Marketing Manager, Hard Rock International
Hard Rock is seeking a talented Sales Manager for its New York Cafe.
Applicants must have a passion for sales, a whatever-it-takes mentality and a drive to be extraordinary. Individuals should have over five years of sales and marketing experience, preferably in a hospitality setting, expertise with CRM and social media platforms and strong communications skills, among other qualifications.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Product Marketing Manager, Clearstream.TV
Clearstream.TV is a multi-screen advertising platform focused on providing advertisers with the most relevant, brand safe and premium content online.
The company is looking for a results-oriented Product Marketing Manager with ad-tech and programmatic platform industry experience to join its team. This is a new role, and new hire will be responsible for driving the messaging, positioning and marketing of products and platforms.
This position has a long list of desired qualifications. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Account Based Marketing Manager, MediaMath
MediaMath's technology analyzes 200 billion customer opportunities daily.
It's seeking an Account Based Marketing Manager with broad experience across the key facets of B2B marketing to support its North American business in meeting and beating its direct revenue goals through great marketing. In this capacity, the marketer will deliver a robust program of ABM initiatives to support the North America business, in partnership with that team and the Marketing team.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.