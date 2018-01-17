6 Great Deals On Pilates Classes In Manhattan

Mongoose Bodyworks

With winter weather in full effect, venturing outdoors for exercise is a daunting prospect. But if you're looking to stay in shape during the winter months (and beyond), there's no shortage of motivating deals to get you out the door and into a pilates studio near you. Read on for a rundown of the best deals in Manhattan, via deals site Groupon.---"At Mongoose Bodyworks, Halle Clarke and her staff of certified Pilates Method instructors motivate students to improve their flexibility, posture, and strength in one-on-one or small-group Pilates classes." With this deal, get three private Pilates sessions (up to $336 value) for $145."Students often report getting taller from improved posture and lengthening in the spine, more energy in their daily life, weight loss, fuller breathing, and a greater sense of wellbeing," according to Sal Anthony's Movement Salon. With this deal, snag three-, five-, or 10-class packages for $55, $82, and $131--or 38 percent, 45 percent, and 55 percent off, respectively.This NYC studio "features a wide variety of Classical Pilates classes, and world class sessions from world renowned Teacher Trainers and highly skilled instructors." When it comes to Power Pilates' offerings, you can get three-, five-, or 10-class group mat packages for $30, $57, or $114.After a session at Return to Life Center, "you will experience an invigorating full body workout that incorporates strengthening and stretching elements with an emphasis on the core. The results include increased performance, better posture, less aches and pains, and lower risk of future injuries," according to the business. Get five mat classes for $58, a 50 percent discount from the regular $115 price."IM=X Pilates grew from the seeds of Elyse McNergney's experience: her master's degrees in movement science and exercise physiology, her certifications in the Pilates method and the Alexander Technique, and her experience rehabilitating athletes who thought they could tackle a goal post. Drawing from this knowledge, she devised a series of innovative resistance and cardio workouts that challenge the body while still strengthening the core in traditional Pilates fashion." Get three reformer classes for $49, or five for $69--a 69% discount from the regular price."At Balance Yoga Barre, instructors specialize in three practices: Hot yoga, barre, and hot pilates. Guests sweat out stress in heated studios as instructors lead them through yoga and pilates classes. For a more uptempo experience, guests move through a combination of ballet, yoga, and pilates in barre classes." Choose from five drop-in classes ($35), or one- or two-month unlimited packages ($45 and $79), with the latter representing an 82 percent discount.