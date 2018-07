New Wine Bar 'Decimo Ristobar' Opens In Hell's Kitchen

A new wine bar and breakfast and brunch spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 764 10th Ave. (between 51st & 52nd streets) in Hell's Kitchen, the fresh arrival is called Decimo Ristobar This new spot--whose owners describe themselves as "bowtie-wearing badasses"--features an all-day brunch, dinner and dessert menu inspired by Italian cuisine.On the brunch menu, expect to see dishes like eggs, two poached eggs in spicy tomatosauce and ground beef; crespelle, Italian crepes with a choice of filling like Nutella or fresh berries; and a panini with apples, brie, fig, and San Daniele prosciutto on focaccia. There's a variety of coffee standbys, too, like cappuccino and macchiato.Switching over to dinner, look for entrees like warm grilled octopus with celery and fennel over red potato salad and whipped cream; grilled lamb chops in balsamic vinegar over rosemary roasted potatoes; and pasta dishes like linguine and clams with garlic and parsley in white wine sauce.Rounding things out are desserts such as creme brulee with vanilla bean and caramelized sugar; vanilla panna cotta; and ricotta cheesecake. (You can check out the full menu here .)With a 3.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has made a promising start.Ian D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 21st, said: "Decimo is the perfect spot to have an intimate date night or even a large gathering. The wine selection is wonderful and very reasonably priced, and the food is top notch."Yelper James W. added : "Wasn't in the mood for anything heavy, so went for the Bruschetta Funghi. Very good...looking forward to hearing more about this place. Worth a try, but lots of competition with Italian in the neighborhood."And Jorgie C. said : "Great pasta , cute vibe. Good service , staff is very pleasant. I wish this place all the luck! Highly recommend for a quick bite with no fuss."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Decimo Ristobar is open Tuesday-Sunday from 5pm-2am. (It's closed on Monday.)