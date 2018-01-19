PETS & ANIMALS

California police K-9 dies after tumor on his heart ruptures

K-9 Jax is shown in a photo alongside another image of him with his partner Senior Officer Danny Casson. (Instagram/oxnardpolicek9)

OXNARD, California --
A California police K-9 died suddenly Thursday after an inoperable tumor was found on his heart.

The Belgian Malinois named Jax showed signs of an illness during training Wednesday, according to the Oxnard Police K-9 Instagram page. He was taken to a veterinary hospital, and after undergoing tests and X-rays, the large tumor was found on his heart.

When veterinarians discovered the tumor, it had already ruptured and caused massive internal bleeding, according to the post.

"Tonight, surrounded by his family, he succumbed to his injuries," the post read.

Jax was 5 years old and recently rode on the Lucy Pet Foundation float, which honored heroic pets for the 2018 Rose Parade.

"Jax was known for being an extremely tough, high-drive Malinois who loved nothing more than to jump in that truck and go to work every day," the post said. "He epitomized what it means to have the heart of a lion."

Jax's partner was Senior Officer Danny Casson, whose family waited for the dog to come home from work every day to "greet him with hugs and kisses."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsk-9policedogsanimals
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
Ssscary discovery: Man fishes live snake out of toilet
361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands
Disgruntled koala realizes he's made a huge mistake
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News