5 Great Deals Offered In New York City, Right Now

Get pampered at Le Joli NY

Check out Ripley's Believe It or Not!

Snag a dinner for two at 1742 Wine Bar

Laugh your way through a Roast Battle

Treat yourself to a staycation

Want to make the most of your days in the City without breaking the bank? We rounded up five trending deals, from a staycation at a popular hotel to a night out for two at a wine bar in the Upper East Side and others, that are currently on sale via deals site Groupon.Book an afternoon to get your hair done at Le Joli NY. According to the business, "it's a modern beauty salon offering a variety of hairstyling, make-up and beauty services" that's "committed to making every visit a rejuvenating one." A haircut and partial highlights will cost you $57.50, while a haircut and full highlights will cost you $72. In addition, a package that includes a haircut, blow dry, and deep-conditioning treatment is currently being offered for $40.50.At Ripley's Believe It Or Not in Times Square, visitors can expect to venture through "twisted halls housing more than 500 artifacts of whimsy, amazement, curiosity, and intrigue," including a two-headed cow, the skeleton of a giant crocodile, an albino giraffe and more. An individual ticket, originally $40, is on sale for $15, while admission for two or four people will cost you $28 or $56, respectively.If you're looking to eat out this weekend without shelling out a ton of money, how about an evening at 1742 Wine Bar? Currently, the eatery, located on 2nd Ave. between E 90th and 91st streets, is offering a meal, wine tasting experience, and a bottle of wine, originally $178.90, for $43.Grab a drink and plan to laugh out loud at the New York Comedy Club, which has been "drawing from a pool of superstar headliners such asTodd Barry,Judah Friedlander, andJay Pharoah." Two general admission tickets to see Roast Battle NYC and four six-month VIP passes to any future show, originally $221, are on sale for $9. Additionally, you can snag the same package with four or six general admission tickets for $15 or $19, respectively.Head downtown to Hotel 50 Bowery, which displays a mix of original artwork by local artists and "historical black-and-white photos of Chinatown" throughout the building. Currently, you can book a deluxe king room, large enough for two people, for as little as $119 a night, or a deluxe two-double room for as little as $136 a night.---