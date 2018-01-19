FOOD & DRINK

New West Village Restaurant 'Due West' Opens Its Doors

A new restaurant and cocktail bar has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Due West, the new addition is located at 189 West 10th St. (between 4th St. & Bleecker St.) in the West Village.

This new spot--located in the former Diablo Royale space--is a collaboration with Andrew McLaughlin, Jess Goldfarb, Camilo Viafara, Joffrey Lupul, a player for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and executive chef Adabis Castro, according to Women's Wear Daily.

The 65-seat restaurant and bar specializes in signature libations and elevated pub fare like oysters, chicken for two with foie gras and roasted fluke, and Yukon potato bread with smoked onions, thyme, and cultured butter.

Due West has also partnered with ACA Galleries to provide a rotating selection of artwork, along with a curated music playlist from SoHo House.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new restaurant has been warmly received by patrons.

Rob T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 8th, said: "Great addition to the West Village! Very cool vibe in this cozy gastropub, with a highly curated cocktail menu and diverse wine selection with amazing food to match. Great place to watch a big game or meet up with friends."

Yelper Sarah S. added: "Stopped by this place and it's just what the neighborhood needed! Such a cool new spot with amazing food and drinks. Great atmosphere and vibe, and they show the games as well."

And Marc C. said: "Amazing new spot in the west village. Food and ambiance are both 9+. Crowd, vibe and music selection are all fire...a place like this has been long overdue."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Due West is open Thursday-Saturday from 5pm-2am, and Sunday-Wednesday from 5pm-midnight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News