What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Nolita, Right Now?

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Nolita look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Nolita via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

151 Mott St. #12




Then there's this apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 151 Mott St. (at Mott St. & Broome St.), listed at $2,200 / month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, natural lighting and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not permitted. (See the listing here.)

241 Mulberry St., #22A




Listed at $2,300 / month, this studio apartment is located at 241 Mulberry St. (at Mott St. & Spring St.).

In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, central heating, hardwood flooring, garden access, and on-site management. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. (Here's the listing.)

165 Mulberry St. #S




This studio apartment, situated at 165 Mulberry St., is listed for $2,400 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, exposed brick, a deck, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, and other features.

Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the listing here.)

175 Mulberry St., #11




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 175 Mulberry St., which is going for $2,400 / month. In the unit, expect high ceilings, a mix of tile and hardwood flooring, and ample storage space.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (Check out the listing here.)

390 Broome St., #17




Over at 390 Broome St., there's this studio apartment, going for $2,400 / month.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. (View the listing here.)
