7 Internship Opportunities To Check Out In New York City, Today

Here's a rundown of open listings, with information sourced via job site ZipRecruiter.
Global Merchandising Internship, VF Corporation
VF Corporation is a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, with global iconic brands, 64,000 associates and $12.4 billion in revenue. VF Sportswear is a subsidiary of VF Corporation and encompasses the Nautica and Kipling brands.
A Global Merchandising Internship with VF Sportswear will give interns a glimpse into the daily inner-workings of one of the largest global retail companies in the world. Interns will be assigned a mentor to facilitate learning and to help foster a great internship experience.
To learn more about this position, check out the complete internship listinghere.
Bilingual Social Media Intern, H+M Communications
H+M Communications is an award-winning full-service marketing and public relations consultancy specializing in the development of integrated marketing solutions for entertainment, media, sports, consumer and lifestyle brands interested in reaching Hispanic and multicultural audiences.
It's seeking a Bilingual Social Media Intern to join its team this summer. The intern will collaborate in managing social content creation, execute campaigns for clients by reaching out to bloggers, and more.
For more details and to apply, see the internship listing here.
PR Intern, GIVN Water
GIVN Water is 1:1 bottled water, which means that for every bottle sold, it funds a day of clean drinking water to a person in need. The company is seeking an intern who can support its PR efforts.
The intern will responsible for building outreach lists, writing press releases and compelling stories, and emailing and calling reporters.
For more details and to apply, see the internship listing here.
E-Commerce Internship, Rosie Pope
Founded in 2008, the Rosie Pope line has grown from a collection of couture gowns to encompass all things maternity and baby. Its internship program is predicated on the fact that the company thrives on quick-thinking, fast-paced and self-motivated individuals.
There are two unpaid internship positions available at Rosie Pope starting immediately.
For a list of desired qualifications and to apply, see the internship listing here.
Fashion Assistant Intern, Musika Frere
Musika Frere is currently seeking a Showroom Assistant Intern to join it for the Spring semester. This is an internship with a possibility of part- or full-time hire, and it's an opportunity to gain real-world work experience and develop skills in apparel design, development and production.
The intern will maintain showroom neatness, order necessary equipment when needed, participate in fittings when necessary, assist design team with photo shoots, post to social media channels, and more.
For more details and to apply, see the internship listing here.
Events Intern, Global Skyline
Global Skyline, Inc. is looking for Events Interns to help with sales and brand management responsibilities at retail kiosks and pop-up events over the coming months. This is a paid internship.
Events Interns will learn and apply basic sales, marketing, client relations, customer satisfaction and branding techniques.
For more details and to apply, see the internship listing here.
Marketing & Advertising Intern, Crosstown Solutions
Crosstown Solutions provides marketing, advertising and consulting services to industry leaders. Its client portfolio includes top brands in telecommunications and technology.
Interns will work closely with several different clients in tandem with the company's management team. Interns will advance their skills in marketing, advertising, sales, public relations, and event management.
For more details and to apply, see the internship listing here.
