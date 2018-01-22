TRAFFIC

61-year-old woman fatally struck in hit-and-run in Harlem, car located

By
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police in Harlem located the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a woman, but the driver remains on the run.

Police say Mercedes Dearmas, 61, was crossing West 113th Street shortly after midnight Sunday when she was struck by a car driving down Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

She was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.


The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

