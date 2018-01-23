POLITICS

Sen. Charles Schumer pulls border wall offer in new immigration push

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON --
The offer is off the table.

An aide to the Senate's top Democrat Chuck Schumer confirms to ABC that Schumer informed the White House he is retracting the offer he made last week with President Donald Trump to fund his "big, beautiful wall" in exchange for a permanent solution for the Dreamers.

The move by Schumer was first reported by Politico.

Over the weekend, Schumer told reporters that Trump had put a number on the table, and that he had reluctantly agreed to the terms on the condition that Trump would agree to bolster protections for 800,000 DACA recipients.

"I'm not going to get into the specific numbers, but I will tell you it was the president who suggested the number," Schumer said on Saturday during a press conference. "And I said let's put it on the table."

As ABC's Jon Karl reported earlier this week, two senior White House officials said that the president had expressed a willingness to support a simpler deal on immigration -- including legal status for the Dreamers in exchange for full funding of his border wall -- a total of $20 billion over seven years.

Trump had expressed a willingness to do this, the sources told ABC, even if he gets nothing on the two other big Republican immigration priorities of ending the visa lottery and restricting so-called chained migration.

In announcing a breakthrough just moments before the Senate voted to re-open the government, Schumer took one last shot at Trump.

"Since our meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, the president and I have not spoken," he said. "The White House has refused to engage in negotiations. The great deal-making president sat on the sidelines...Despite all of our entreaties, the president was obstinate."

Congress now has 17 days to address the fate of the Dreamers, among other immigration issues. Even if the Senate can pass a bipartisan compromise, it's fate seems much more precarious in the GOP-controlled house.

Schumer seemed satisfied of a firm commitment -- essentially just McConnell's word -- that a pathway to a "neutral" vote in the Senate would take place.

"While his procedure will not satisfy everyone on both sides, it's a way forward," he said. "I'm confident we can get the 60 votes in the Senate to get a DACA bill."

Trump tweeted Tuesday "nobody knows" whether a deal can be achieved.
Related Topics:
politicscharles schumerPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationpoliticsdaca
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
POLITICS
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Trump takes aim at Cohen over secret recording about ex-Playboy model
NYC school zone speeding cameras set to expire
Cohen recorded Trump's talk of paying ex-Playboy model, sources say
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
More Politics
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News