FOOD & DRINK

Find Comfort Food And More At Battery Park City's New 'Fuku'

Comfort food fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The fresh arrival to Battery Park City, called Fuku, is located at 225 Liberty St.

This newcomer--a fast-casual concept from David Chang and the folks behind Momofuku--replaces the recently closed Little Muenster in the Hudson Eats food court and specializes in" variety of chicken and seasonal offerings, along with beer, slushies, and more."

Fuku has six other locations throughout the city in East Village, Financial District, Midtown, Madison Square Garden, Citi Field, and Hard Rock Stadium.

On the menu, expect to find offerings such as a spicy fried chicken sandwich, Fuku chicken fingers, beef tallow jalapeno fries, crispy Delicata squash rings, and a "Super Green Salad."

Rounding things out are desserts like cookies and a frozen hot chocolate slushie; and libations such as Hite Korean beer and a pineapple ginger soju slushie. (Take a look at Fuku's East Village menu to get an idea of what's on offer here.)

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Fuku has made a promising start.

Mike C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 13th, said: "The newest Fuku just quietly soft opened in Hudson Eats, replacing Little Muenster all the way in the back.

The have the same excellent chicken sandwiches and everything else, and plus a few new things."

Yelper Farah B. added: "Welcome to Brookfield, Fuku! You were needed. I got the Fuku fingers with the sweet jalapeno sauce. It was a bit of a wait but it was well worth it."

And Kate B. said: "Finally: a delicious and reasonably priced new option in the Hudson Eats food court! The frozen hot chocolate is perfect. It's definitely more "slushie" than "milk shake" and but still rich and satisfying."

Head on over to check it out: Fuku is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-9pm, and Sunday from 11am-7pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News