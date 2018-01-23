REAL ESTATE

Renting In East Williamsburg: What Will $2,600 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in East Williamsburg?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in this New York City neighborhood with a budget of $2,600 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

180 Frost St., #3r




Listed at $2,600 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 180 Frost St. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

245 Frost St., #1f



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment situated at 245 Frost St. It's also listed for $2,600 / month.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, air conditioning and stainless steel kitchen appliances . Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

70 Bushwick Ave., #2a




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 70 Bushwick Ave. (at 70 Bushwick Ave.), which is going for $2,580 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony, air conditioning, ample natural light and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center and an elevator.

Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

185 Leonard St., #1A




Located at 185 Leonard St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,550/ month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a balcony, and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center and a residents lounge.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News